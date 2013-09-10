Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System market to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for efficient mission critical operations. The Global LMR System market has also been witnessing increasing shipment of integrated devices that support both LMR and LTE functionalities. However, cross-border security issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Land Mobile Radio System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Land Mobile Radio System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The vendors mentioned in the report include Aeroflex Inc., APD Communications Ltd., Arinc Inc., AtoS Switzerland, CalAmp. (formerly known as Smartlink Radio Networks Inc.), Auria Wireless, Cassidian SAS (EADS NV owned), CML Microsystems plc, Cobhamplc (formerly known as Axell Wireless Ltd.), Codan, CTE International, Damm Cellular Systems A/S, Daniels Electronics Ltd., Datron World Communications Inc., Digital Barriers, EIL Co. Ltd., ENTEL, Etherstack Ltd., Fylde Micro Ltd., Harris Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Hytera Communication Corp. Ltd., ICOM Inc., Intergraph, Kenwood Corp., MIDLand Radio Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks, PowerTrunk Inc., Prescom, Raytheon JPS Communications Inc., Relm Wireless Corp., Ritron Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG., Rohill Technologies B.V., Schnoor Industrieeltronik GmBH, Selex ES S.p.A., Sepura plc., Sicomm, Simoco, Sonic Communications, ST Electronics Info-Comm Systems, Syntech Systems Ltd., Tait Radio Communications Electronics Ltd., Techwan, Teltronic S.A., Unipersonal, TETRAsim, Thales Communications Inc., Trident Micro Systems, Tyco Electronics Wireless Systems, Unication, Wireless Pacific, Wintec Co. Ltd., and Zetron Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is an LMR system?

What are different types of technologies present in the market?

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Aeroflex Inc., APD Communications Ltd., Arinc Inc., AtoS Switzerland, CalAmp. (formerly known as Smartlink Radio Networks Inc.), Auria Wireless, Cassidian SAS (EADS NV owned), CML Microsystems plc, Cobhamplc (formerly known as Axell Wireless Ltd.), Codan, CTE International, Damm Cellular Systems A/S, Daniels Electronics Ltd., Datron World Communications Inc., Digital Barriers, EIL Co. Ltd., ENTEL, Etherstack Ltd., Fylde Micro Ltd., Harris Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Hytera Communication Corp. Ltd., ICOM Inc., Intergraph, Kenwood Corp., MIDLand Radio Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Siemens Networks, PowerTrunk Inc., Prescom, Raytheon JPS Communications Inc., Relm Wireless Corp., Ritron Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG., Rohill Technologies B.V., Schnoor Industrieeltronik GmBH, Selex ES S.p.A., Sepura plc., Sicomm, Simoco, Sonic Communications, ST Electronics Info-Comm Systems, Syntech Systems Ltd., Tait Radio Communications Electronics Ltd., Techwan, Teltronic S.A., Unipersonal, TETRAsim, Thales Communications Inc., Trident Micro Systems, Tyco Electronics Wireless Systems, Unication, Wireless Pacific, Wintec Co. Ltd., and Zetron Inc.



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