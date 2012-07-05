Global Lane Departure Warning System Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Lane Departure Warning System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing customer awareness about vehicle safety. The Global Lane Departure Warning System Market also been witnessing the emergence of high-tech LDW systems for low-cost cars. However, the high cost of LDW systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global Lane Departure Warning System Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the North America, and the Asia and Europe regions; it also covers the Global Lane Departure Warning System Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Audi AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), and Fiat S.p.A., Ford Motor Co. Other vendors mentioned in the report: General Motors, Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz, Nissan Motor Co., PSA Peugeot Citro?n, Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co., Aisin Group, Audiovox Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Corp., Denso Corp., Hella KGaA Hueck and Co.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

