Global Large and Advanced Battery Technology Market 2012-2016 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2016 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global Large and Advanced Battery Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in technological advancements. The Global Large and Advance Battery Technology market has also been witnessing the increasing investment in Smart Grid construction. However, the high price for electric vehicle batteries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global Large and Advanced Battery Technology Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Large and Advance Battery Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Controls Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and SANYO Electric Co. Ltd.



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



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Other vendors mentioned in the report are ABSL Power Solutions Ltd., ABSL Power Solutions Ltd., ACDelco Inc., Acme Electric Corp., Actacell Inc., Advanced Battery Systems Inc., Advanced Battery Tech. Inc., Alcad Ltd., All Power Battery, Antique Auto Battery, Anzode Inc., Applied Power Inc.¸ Arotech Corp., Atlantic Battery Co., Axeon Holdings Plc, Axion Power International Inc., BASF eMobility, Battery Builders Inc., Battery Clinic Inc., Battery Corp., Battery Systems Inc., Battery Technology Inc., B.B. Battery Co. Ltd., Bolder Technologies Pte Ltd., Boston-Power Inc., Bren-Tronics Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., C&D Technologies Inc., Cell-Con Inc., China BAK Battery Inc., Concorde Battery Corp., Covalent Associates Inc., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., CSB Battery Co. Ltd., Douglas Battery Manufacturing Co., Dow Kokam LLC, Dynacell Corp., Dyno Battery Inc., EAST PENN Manufacturing Co. Inc., EcoloCap Solutions Inc., EIC Laboratories Inc., Electrovaya Inc., Ener Del , Enerize Corp., Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys Inc., Enfucell Oy, Envia Systems Inc., E-One Moli Energy Corp., ERRA Inc., EverExceed Corp.



Evonik Industries AG, Exide Technologies GmbH, Farasis Energy Inc., FIAMM Technologies Inc., Firefly International Energy Co., Fluidic Energy, Flux Power Holdings Inc., Fuji Photo Film Co. Ltd., Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd., General Motors Co., GP Batteries Intl ltd., Greatbatch Inc., Harding Energy Inc., Hong Kong Highpower Technology Co. Ltd., Hyb Battery Co. Ltd., Henan Huanyu Power Source Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., ICCNexergy Inc., Industrial Battery Engineering Inc., Industrial Battery Products, Infinite Power Solutions Inc., iQ Power AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, K2 Energy Solutions Inc., Magna International Inc., MagPower Systems Inc., MarathonNorco Aerospace Inc., Maxell Corp.



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MaxPower Inc., Medtronic Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Minmax Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Multiplier Industries Corp., Namil Battery Co. Ltd., Nanoexa Corp., NEC Corp., NEXcell Battery Co. Ltd., Odyne Systems LLC, PolyPlus Battery Co. Inc., PowerGenix Corp., Power Paper Ltd., Power-Sonic Corp., Prudent Energy Inc., Pure Energy Solutions Inc.. Quallion LLC, Renata AG, Ricardo Inc., Rolls Battery Engineering, Sakti3 Inc., Saft Groupe S.A., Sion Power Corp., Solicore Inc., Sony Corp., Storage Battery Systems LLC, Superior Battery Manufacturing Inc., Swift Industrial Power Inc., TIAX, Toshiba Corp., TNR Technical Inc., Tracer Technologies Inc., Trojan Battery Co., Ultralife Batteries Inc., UniEnergy Technologies LLC, Uniross Batteries Corp., U.S.Battery Manufacturing Co., Valence Technology Inc., VARTA AG, Ventronics Inc., Yardney Technical Products Inc., ZBB Energy Corp., Zentric Inc., and ZPower Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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List of Exhibit



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Large and Advanced Battery Types

Exhibit 3: Global Large and Advanced Battery Technology Market Segmentation by Applications

Exhibit 4: Global Large and Advanced Battery Technology Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 5: Global Large and Advanced Battery Technology Market by Application 2012







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