Global Large Format Printer (LFP) Market Worth $12.5 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Global Large (Wide) Format Inkjet Printer Market Forecast by Width, Hardware, Media and Ink 2011 - 2016” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total LFP market is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2016 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Browse 63 tables and in-depth TOC on Global Large (Wide) Format Inkjet Printer Market Forecast by Width, Hardware, Media and Ink 2011 - 2016.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/large-format-inkjet-printers-lfp-market-523.html



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Large format printing has taken a huge toll in recent times, after the recession occurred in the year 2008-09. In current scenario, more and more companies are striving for marketing and advertisement of their product line at a competitive price. Here comes the role of large format printer.



Large format printer offers varieties of applications such as banners, hoardings, indoor and outdoor signage. Speed, flexibility, cost effectiveness and customer reach are the key drivers of large format printer market. Companies are now striving for cost of ownership in large format printing by using economical and eco-friendly ink type, so that companies can save more cost by choosing suitable ink type.



Compared to earlier consumer-oriented color printers, inkjets have a number of advantages. They are quieter in operation than impact dot matrix or daisywheel printers. They can print finer, smoother details through higher printhead resolution, and many consumer inkjets with photographic-quality printing are widely available.



In comparison to more expensive technologies like thermal wax, dye sublimation, and laser printing, inkjets have the advantage of practically no warm up time, and lower cost per page. However, low-cost laser printers can have lower per-page costs, at least for black-and-white printing, and possibly for color.



For some inkjet printers, monochrome ink sets are available either from the printer manufacturer or from third-party suppliers. These allow the inkjet printer to compete with the silver-based photographic papers traditionally used in black-and-white photography, and provide the same range of tones – neutral, "warm" or "cold". When switching between full-color and monochrome ink sets, it is necessary to flush out the old ink from the print head with a cleaning cartridge. Special software or at least a modified device driver is usually required, to deal with the different color mapping.



The revenue for the global Large Format Printer Market is expected to reach to $ 12.5 billion in 2016 at an estimated CAGR of 5.7%. Moreover, North America will remain leaders in overall LFP market and APAC will remain market leader in large format textile printing market.



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