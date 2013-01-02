Global Laser Technology Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Laser Technology market to reach US$10.40 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for laser technology from developing countries. The Global Laser Technology market has also been witnessing the development of next-generation laser technology. However, the need for continuous support and maintenance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global Laser Technology Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Laser Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Trumpf GmbH, Coherent Inc., Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., and Newport Corp.



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The other vendors mentioned in the report are Axcel Photonics Inc., Global Laser Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., JDS Uniphase Corp., Laserline GmbH, SPI Lasers Ltd, Spectranetics Corp., Q-Peak Inc., and Epilog Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the the key trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



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TechNavio's research portfolio in the Engineering series includes reports on the CAM Market, GIS Market, CAD Market, Construction Equipment Market, MES Market, PLM Market, CAE Market, FEA Market, PDM Market, AEC Software Market



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