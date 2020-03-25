Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Thriving Worldwide 2027:Key Players Like Siemens Healthcare GmbH, BD, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., Abbott, Hologic

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Lateral flow assay market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 6.79% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 10.72 billion by the end of the forecasted period. High consumption rate for home-based lateral flow testing products and solutions which have been combined with the requirement of better form of point-of-care testing products, these factors are acting as the growth drivers for lateral flow assay market in the above-mentioned forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.



The Lateral flow assay market document encompasses the key developments in the market with respect to current scenario and the forthcoming advancements. The market report is a scrupulous investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. This Lateral flow assay market report has an overview of the market and also reviews throughout development. The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. Moreover, this market report gives information about historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, forthcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.



The major players covered in the lateral flow assay market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, BD, bioM?rieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., Abbott, Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation, ABINGDON HEALTH, Trinity Biotech Ireland, Lumos Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Cytodiagnostics Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



Segmentation:-



By Product

(Kits & Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers),



Technique

(Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, Multiplex Detection Assays),



Application

(Clinical/POC Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing, Drug Development & Quality Testing),



End User

(Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others),



Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-Commerce),



Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



