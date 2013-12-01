Global Law Experts - GRP Rainer Lawyers and Tax Advisors Outstanding in Tax Law

Cologne, NRW -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2013 -- GRP Rainer Lawyers and Tax Advisors in Cologne, Berlin, Bonn, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and London: Global Law Experts produces a handbook of the world’s leading lawyers. At present, lawyers from 140 countries have been included in Global Law Expert’s list of leading lawyers. Selection takes place by means of comprehensive research into the lawyers and law firms. Following a comprehensive examination, lawyers and law firms are included in Global Law Expert’s list of the world’s leading lawyers.



The law firm GRP Rainer is listed by Global Law Experts as one of the leading law firms in the field of tax law.



GRP Rainer advises national and international businesses, companies, associations and freelance professionals on all matters pertaining to tax law. In particular, the law firm offers its expertise in establishing and restructuring companies, issues concerning financing and transactions.



Where there are questions regarding business succession, setting up foundations, tax regulations abroad and drawing up wills and contracts with a view to tax, our lawyers and tax advisors provide constructive assistance.



Additionally, the lawyers and tax advisors at GRP Rainer advise on accounting law, sales and corporation tax law, as well as property taxation.



Where necessary, the law firm also represents clients in disputes with the tax authorities or before the finance courts.



In the field of international tax law, the law firm GRP Rainer advises, in particular, on transnational transactions, the relocation of parts of businesses, issues pertaining to the Foreign Transaction Tax Act and the law concerning the Convention on Double Taxation.



About GRP Rainer LLP

http://www.grprainer.com/en/ is an international firm of lawyers and tax advisors who are specialists in commercial law. The firm counsels commercial and industrial companies and corporations, as well as associations, small- and mid-sized businesses, self-employed freelancers and private individuals worldwide from offices Cologne, Berlin, Bonn, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and London UK.

Contact Michael Rainer

Lawyer, Managing Partner



GRP Rainer LLP

Hohenzollernring 21-23

50672 Cologne

Germany



Phone: +49 221-27 22 75-0

info@grprainer.com

http://www.globallawexperts.com/CompanyProfile.aspx?PID=2616