Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global LCoS Projector Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projector market to grow at a CAGR of 112.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing penetration of LCoS technology in projectors. The Global LCoS Projector market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of embedded and pocket projectors. However, the lack of adoption of LCoS projectors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global LCoS Projector Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global LCoS Projector market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Co., Canon Inc., JVC KENWOOD Corp., and Sony Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AAXA Technologies Inc., Aiptek International Inc., Cinetron, DreamVision, Faroudja Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Vidikron, and ViewSonic International Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



3M Co., Canon Inc., JVC KENWOOD Corp., Sony Corp., AAXA Technologies Inc., Aiptek International Inc., Cinetron, DreamVision, Faroudja Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Vidikron, and ViewSonic International Corp.



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