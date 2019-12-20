Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently added a report on "Lead Acid Battery Market (Type - Sealed and Flooded; Application - Uninterruptible Power Supplies(UPS), Automobile, Hybrid Vehicles, Telecommunication, and others; Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024." The global lead-acid battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



According to the IGR research analysts, the key factor driving the growth of the market is rapid growth in energy applications. The energy storage application is an integral part of the portable devices, consumer electronics, and the automotive sectors. The UPS is vastly used in various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, oil & gas and chemicals, which in turn, boost the growth of the lead-acid battery market. The lead-acid battery is also cost-effective.



Automobile Sector is Growing Fast During the Forecast Period and is Likely to Give a Positive Traction to the Lead Acid Battery Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global lead-acid battery market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides market segmentation by type (sealed and flooded), by application (uninterruptible power supplies, automobile, hybrid vehicles, telecommunication, and others), and by region. Lead-acid batteries are utilized in automobiles for ignition, starting, and lighting purposes, along with providing electricity for vehicle accessories, such as radio, air conditioners, charging plugs, wipers, and music players. The production of the vehicle has increased considerably.



Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Dominate the Lead Acid Battery Market During the Forecast Period



Geographically, the Asia Pacific region holds the maximum market share in the lead-acid battery market owing to the growing applications of lead-acid batteries in construction, automotive and the various manufacturing industries. In addition, favorable government regulation and rapidly growing demand for industrialization are also contributing to the growth of the lead-acid battery market in this region.



Major Players in the Lead Acid Battery Market



The key players featured in the report are EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD., JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC, EnerSys, GS Yuasa Corporation., First National Battery, NorthStar, HBL Power Systems Limited, FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., C&D Technologies, and Trojan Battery Company. In November 2018, C&D technologies acquired the Trojan battery Company. This acquisition has combined two leading battery manufacturers with complementary product portfolios to create one of the largest energy storage providers with billions of revenue, eight manufacturing facilities and a presence in every major region.



The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global lead acid battery market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the lead acid battery market.



Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the lead acid battery market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the lead acid battery market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



