Global Leaders and Planners Join the Convergence on VoiceAmerica to Discuss Current Crises and Possible Solutions

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2021 -- Ken Wilber, the world's most widely published philosopher is joined by renowned social leaders Drs. Jean Houston, David Korten, Riane Eisler, and David Sloan Wilson, and others. Dr. Houston has just published her future-embracing book-- Future Humans-- with European scholar Dr. Anneloes Smitsman. They join Wilber, Dr. David Korten (author of the change-defining books When Corporations Rule the World and The Great Turning) and Dr. Riane Eisler, celebrated gender partnership thinker and author of the iconic book The Chalice and the Blade. Dr. Eisler is the coiner of the current globally influential terms "partnership consciousness" and "human infrastructural planning". They are joined by Dr. David Sloan Wilson (often called the most famous evolutionary biologist in the world) to discuss the role of science's new understanding of evolution theory that mainstreamed in 2015. According to this modern evolutionary synthesis evolution itself is moving toward positive planetary partnerships—"planetary altruism"—moving toward the good of the whole. Wilson is joined by famed psychologist Dr. Paul Atkins with whom Wilson presented a recent global vision in the book Prosocial (the opposite of anti-social!).



The program rounds out with global planning experts from the international community discussing how such visions for a positive future can be achieved. These include members of the Earth Charter Commission and leaders in the United Nations processes towards its Sustainable Development Goals. The discussion ends with a framing by internationally known psychologist Dr. Elena Mustakova based on her book released August 24, 2021, Global Unitive Healing: Integral Skills for Personal and Collective Transformation for which Ken Wilber wrote the Foreword.



Join The Convergence on VoiceAmerica for this important and fascinating discussion. It will post on August 25, 2021 and be available on demand thereafter at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2610/the-convergence .



Public Domain, public-permissioned, banner of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



