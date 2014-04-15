Global Leadership Guru Explains How Leaders Are One Faux Pas Away from Causing Their Business to Fail

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- In order to truly understand what it means to be a ‘global leader’, Dr. E.S. Wibbeke knew you had to go straight to the source. While conducting benchmark interviews with a variety of the world’s most notable companies, Wibbeke gathered priceless information and shares it in the second edition of the best-selling textbook, ‘Global Business Leadership’.



Covering topics like ‘Culture and Leadership’, ‘Gender and Leadership’ and ‘The Principle of Communication’, the book is more than just a font of information – it is a crucial part of global leadership strategy and a road map to successfully navigating intercultural differences, while avoiding mistakes and mismanagement. Expanding upon Wibbeke’s own Geoleadership Model, the book teaches executives, practitioners, and students the basics of successful leadership theories, while also challenging readers to learn how to act within other culture’s in a multi-faceted way.



“Too often, leaders have wonderful business skills, but they lack cultural intelligence,” says Wibbeke. “Geoleadership is about more than simply learning another language or a few social niceties. It requires deeper cultural understanding, and this is endlessly valuable in preventing issues or conflict. Not to mention, commitment to this kind of communication needs an ongoing education.”



Continuing: “Students may become executives, but they will have to study and learn about intercultural communication and global leadership throughout their careers - globally, things change daily – and leaders must be aware of that and plan accordingly.”



Official Synopsis:



The second edition of this bestselling textbook has been fully updated with a synopsis of the latest changes in the fields of intercultural communication and leadership development. This includes new benchmark interviews from some of the world's foremost companies; a wealth of proven guidelines, tools, and models, including Wibbeke’s own Geoleadership Model and two new chapters focusing on the influence of gender and technology on culture and leadership.



This new edition also emphasizes practical examples of individuals and organizations that have utilized the core concept of "geoleadership"—including updated research from those at the forefront of various industries, including finance, healthcare, and manufacturing.



With contributions and endorsements from some of the most important thought leaders in leadership development and intercultural communication, this edition offers a resource for designing, delivering, and evaluating successful leadership theories and practices to both students and practitioners.



Industry leaders have praised the information shared within the book.



"In Global Business Leadership 2e¸ Wibbeke stretch us beyond our borders and into a reality where mastery of business, culture, and leadership is no longer a "nice-to-have," it is a "must-have"!" – from Warren Bennis, Professor, University of Southern California and author of over 30 books on leadership and change.



"The leaders of the future cannot just work in their countries alone; they must work throughout the world. Dr. Wibbeke show us how!" – from Marshall Goldsmith, Million-selling author What Got You Here and Mojo.



“It is clear that organizations are becoming more global which will require the leaders of such organizations to be more global. This is a good review of all the considerations that such leaders will have to take into account if they are to be successful,” from Edgar H.Schein, Professor Emeritus, MIT Sloan School of Management, USA.



"Dr. Wibbeke's groundbreaking book on culture and leadership is a must-read for anyone venturing across borders to do business. I recommend it highly!" – from John Sperling, Chairman, Apollo Group, Inc., Founder, University of Phoenix.



‘Global Business Leadership’ is available now: http://bit.ly/1eBkvxH



About Dr. E.S. Wibbeke

Dr. E.S. Wibbeke is the most noted intercultural leadership guru in the world. Dr. Wibbeke spent twenty years in business leadership and management roles for Fortune 500 firms, including a decade in the Silicon Valley and is an international consultant and professor of leadership and management. Dr. Wibbeke has taught at many international institutions, including the Thunderbird School of Global Management, University of California at Santa Cruz and the University of Liverpool, UK.