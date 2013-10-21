Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global LED Chip Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global LED Chip market to grow at a CAGR of 32.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing significance of LED chips. The Global LED Chip market has also been witnessing the increasing focus of the vendors on increasing luminous efficacy. However, the cyclical nature of the LED industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global LED Chip Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global LED Chip market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cree Inc., Epistar Corp. Nichia Corp. OSRAM Opto Semiconductor GmbH, and Philips Lumileds Lighting Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bridgelux Inc., Samsung LED Co. Ltd., Semileds Corp., Seoul Semiconductors Co. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cree Inc., Epistar Corp. Nichia Corp. OSRAM Opto Semiconductor GmbH, Philips Lumileds Lighting Co., Bridgelux Inc., Samsung LED Co. Ltd., Semileds Corp., Seoul Semiconductors Co. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144645/global-led-chip-market-2012-2016.html



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