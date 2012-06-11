Global LED Chips Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The Global LED Chips market in the Semiconductor industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the cost-effectiveness of LEDs compared to traditional lighting sources. The Global LED Chips market has also been witnessing an increase in backlighting applications in TVs. However, the slower rate of transition from conventional lighting sources to LED lighting systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global LED Chips Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global LED Chips market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cree Inc., Epistar Corp., Nichia Corp., OSRAM Opto Semiconductor GmbH, Philips Lumileds Lighting Co. and Seoul Semiconductors Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Hitachi Cable, Luminus, Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd. etc.



