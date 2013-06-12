Global LED Industrial Lighting Market to Grow at a CAGR of 49 Percent over the Period 2012-2016 : New Market Study Available at MarektResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global LED Industrial Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting. The Global LED Industrial Lighting market has also been witnessing an increased adoption of energy-efficient LED lighting by Governments and public sectors. However, limited thermal tolerance of LEDs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global LED Industrial Lighting market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global LED Industrial Lighting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating the global LED Industrial Lighting market include Cooper Industries plc, Cree Inc., Dialight plc, Digital Lumens Inc., Emerson Electric Co., and Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the global LED Industrial Lighting market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key trends in the global LED Industrial Lighting market?

What is driving the global LED Industrial Lighting market?

What are the challenges to the growth of the global LED Industrial Lighting market?

Who are the key vendors in the global LED Industrial Lighting market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors in the global LED Industrial Lighting market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



