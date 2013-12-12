Global LED Lighting Market 2012-2016: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Global LED Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 35.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the declining average selling price of LEDs. The Global LED Lighting market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of LEDs. However, the fluctuating global economy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global LED Lighting Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global LED Lighting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Cree Inc., Dialight Lumens Inc., Dialight plc, Emerson Electric Co., and Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cooper Industries plc, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Nichia Corp., Seoul Semiconductor Co., and Sharp Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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