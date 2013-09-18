Global LED Lighting Market Will Reach CAGR of 35.6% by 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Global LED Lighting market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-led-lighting-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 35.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the declining average selling price of LEDs. The Global LED Lighting market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of LEDs. However, the fluctuating global economy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global LED Lighting Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global LED Lighting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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The key vendors dominating this space include Cree Inc., Dialight Lumens Inc., Dialight plc, Emerson Electric Co., and Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cooper Industries plc, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Nichia Corp., Seoul Semiconductor Co., and Sharp Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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Related Reports -

OLED vs LED Lighting Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/oled-vs-led-lighting-2013-2023-forecasts-technologies-players-report.html



Here, we estimate the market share of OLEDs per lighting market segment, calculate the total lighting area per sector, estimate the lumen output per segment, and forecast the equivalent number of units sold per sector. Combining all our analysis, we forecast the monetary value of the market at module level per market segment. We forecast the market will grow to 1.3 billion USD in 2023 and initially grow at a rapid rate of 40-50% annually, although the initial market base in very small. We contextualise our assessment by expressing our market forecast in units of equivalent 60W incandescent bulbs.



OLED Lighting Opportunities Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/oled-lighting-opportunities-2013-2023-forecasts-technologies-players-report.html



We forecast the market will grow to 1.3 billion USD in 2023 and initially grow at a rapid rate of 40-50% annually, although the initial market base in very small. We contextualise our assessment by expressing our market forecast in units of equivalent 60W incandescent bulbs. We assess the implications of our market forecast for the global capital investment and production capacity. We compare the market size to that of LEDs (including automotive, backplane and residential) at module level. Production capacities are compared too to further set out forecasts in prospective. Our methodology is clearly laid out in the report, as are all our underlying assumptions.



The Business Case for OLED Lighting- http://www.researchmoz.us/the-business-case-for-oled-lighting-report.html



OLED lighting manufacturers currently target high-priced luminaires, while proclaiming a day in the not-so-distant future when OLED lighting will in some sense “replace” incandescent bulbs and florescent tubes; products that are currently sold at throwaway prices. But how the lighting manufacturers get from here to there, is the proverbial “elephant in the room” in the OLED lighting community. In this report, we set out what it will take to turn OLEDs into the “light bulb of the future,” including design, performance and pricing considerations. And with regard to pricing, we examine how consumers will adapt to pricing based on total cost of ownership models and which segments of the user population will adapt to it fastest. By while the long-term hope for large revenues coming out of the OLED lighting sector may well be by addressing garden variety lighting applications, OLED lighting also makes interesting promises in terms of novel features that may lead to quite new kinds of products.



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