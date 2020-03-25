Global Legionella Testing Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2026:Oxford Biosystems Ltd; bioMérieux SA; IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Merck KGaA; PACIFIC WATER TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Legionella testing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 393.42 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased usage of air-conditioning systems and hot tubs which are a result of increased disposable income causing greater prevalence of legionella disorders.



The market studies, cognizance, and analysis executed in this Legionella testin market research report keeps commercial center unmistakably into the center which accomplishes a business objective. It comprehensively assesses general economic situations, the development prospects in the market, potential limitations, noteworthy industry patterns, market estimate, market share, deals volume and future patterns. This report likewise contains the organization profiles of the top players and brands and their ongoing advancements, item dispatches, joint endeavors, mergers and allegations by the top brands and players.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global legionella testing market are ALBAGAIA LTD; Aquacert Ltd.; Oxford Biosystems Ltd; bioMérieux SA; IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Merck KGaA; PACIFIC WATER TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD; Pall Corporation; Phigenics; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; The Water Treatment Products Company; Asahi Kasei Corporation; DTK Water; H2O Hygiene Ltd.; Water Treatment Products Ltd; Abbott; EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc.; BIOTECON Diagnostics and R-Biopharm AG among others.



Key Developments in the Market:



- In June 2018, Oxford Biosystems Ltd announced the launch of a new legionella testing equipment "BIOTECON microproof Legionella Quantification LyoKit" which is expected to provide accurate test results within just four hours instead of having to wait for days for conclusive results. The product was launched at the "Water Management Society (WMSoc)" conference and AGM held on 19th and 20th June, 2018 in Staffordshire, England

- In April 2018, Phigenics announced the launch of their innovative "Next Day Legionella PCR", it is the most accurate and rapid legionella as well as total heterotrophic aerobic bacteria (THAB) test available. This test works on the PCR testing method and is an extension of the company's leading "PVT Premium" product offerings



Market Drivers



- Increasing prevalence of legionella and pneumatic diseases worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market

- Growing advancements and innovations in the diagnostic testing especially for bacterial applications is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

- Growth of demand for more efficient rapid tests is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

- Complications associated with the approval process of the products for legionella tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market

- Concerns regarding the care and sensitive method of performing these tests is expected to restrain the growth of the market

- Slow growth of the disposable income or lack of funds from the developing regions restricting the high adoption of the product



Segmentation: Global Legionella Testing Market



By Test Type

- Culture Methods

- Urinary Antigen Test (UAT)

- Serology

- Direct Fluoroscent Antibody (DFA) Test

- Nucleic Acid-Based Detection

- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

By Testing Method

- Water Testing

o Microbial Culture

o Direct Fluoroscent Antibody (DFA) Stain

o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

o Others

- IVD Testing

o Blood Culture

o Urine Antigen Test

o Direct Fluoroscent Antibody (DFA) Stain

o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

o Others

By Application

- Clinical Testing Methods

- Environmental Testing Methods

By End-User

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- South America

- Middle East and Africa



