Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Leukemia Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 10 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant increase in the number of cancer patients worldwide. The Global Leukemia Therapeutics market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the delay in cancer diagnosis could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Leukemia Therapeutics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Celgene Corp., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Novartis AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Ambit Biosciences Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Idec Inc., Cephalon Inc., Clavis Pharma ASA, Eisai Co. Ltd., ERYTECH Pharma SA, Genmab A/S, Genzyme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Talon Therapeutics Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

