Key Drivers



The increasing use of drones in various industry verticals, such as aerospace and defense, agriculture, oil and gas exploration, mining, natural resource management, and others, is a key driver contributing to the growth of the global LiDAR drones market size. With the rising number of highway corridors and projects, the demand for drones is increasing as they are utilized for conducting a feasibility study of the terrain on which the highway is constructed. This type of drone assembles all the relevant data through three-dimensional (3D) elevation models of the surveyed area. The construction sector in UAE is rising at a faster rate with the growing investments in energy, transportation, and social infrastructure development projects under programs, such as the Energy Strategy 2050, Dubai Tourism Strategy 2020, the Strategic Plan 2021, the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, and Sheikh Zayed Housing Program. Thereby, the increasing construction sector will lead to an upsurge in demand for the LiDAR drones market. On the other hand, the factors hindering the growth of the market include strict regulations and a lack of skilled people. For instance, the government of the US has launched strict rules and regulations regarding the use of UAVs or drones over safe flights in the aviation sector. All these regulations are being executed by government bodies to minimize specific accidents produced by drones.



LIDAR Drone Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Phoenix LiDAR Systems

- RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

- Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

- Teledyne Optech

- UMS SKELDAR

- Fagerman Technologies

- YELLOWSCAN

- Geodetics

- LiDAR drone OnyxScan

- Delair



Application Segment Drivers



Based on the application, the construction application is projected to dominate the market due to the increasing use of LiDAr drones to modeling, surveying, and visual construction site monitoring. This type of drone is utilized for high-resolution aerial images from drones for documenting the actual condition of objects and buildings.



Range Segment Drivers



Based on the range, the short-range is predicted to rise at a higher CAGR over the coming years due to the rising focus of manufacturers towards the development of short-range LiDAR drones. Various remarkable benefits, including higher power efficiency and lightweight, are further boosting the market growth.



LIDAR Drone Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Fixed Wing

- Rotary Wing



Segmentation by Range:



- Short-Range

- Medium-Range

- Long-Range



Segmentation by Application:



- Mining

- Forestry and Precision Agriculture

- Archeology

- Construction

- Defence

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



