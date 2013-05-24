Global Life Sciences & Analytical Reagents Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Life science and analytical reagents are those compounds and substances which are used to detect and create a new substance with the purpose of making them available for test reading and are also known as biotechnology reagents. Such reagents are significant in the areas of research, bioscience, diagnosis and education.



This market is driven by factors such as expansion in the use of reagents in the field of therapeutics, growth in research and rapid commercialization of such products. The growth in the field of biotechnology instrumentation also influences the demand for reagents. With the growing number of market players in the field of biotechnology reagents, it is expected that this market will witness rapid development.



At present, considering the vast scope of biotechnology reagents, the market players are heavily investing in research and development of such products. As a result the demand for life science and analytical reagents is estimated to grow rapidly. Recurrent product development in the areas of pharmaceuticals, agriculture biotech and food will further assist in augmenting the growth of this market.



The overall life sciences and analytical reagents market can be classified on the basis of technology, applications and the end users of such products. The technology segment can be further classified as analytical reagents and life science reagents. Among these, the largest market share is estimated to be of the life science reagents segment. The applications market can be further divided into sub segments such as DNA and RNA analysis, protein synthesis and purification, drug testing and gene expression.



North America is considered the prime geographic market for the life sciences and analytical reagents industry. However, fastest growth will be observed in the Asian market.



Some of the major players in the biotechnology market are Life Technologies, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Bio-Rad, Water Corporation, Roche, Abbott and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



