Global Life Sciences Software Market 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Global Life Sciences Software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased need for storing and effectively using patient information. The Global Life Sciences Software market has also been witnessing the emergence of SaaS-based solutions. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Life Sciences Software market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Life Sciences Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AccelrysInc., Cegedim SA, Medidata Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, and SAS Institute Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are CambridgeSoft Corp., Model N Inc., Perceptive Informatics Inc., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Revitas Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Veeva Systems Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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