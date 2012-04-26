Global Life Sciences Tools and Services Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2012 -- The Global Life Sciences Tools and Services market is expected to reach US$80 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is emergence of cell-based technologies and animal-based screening. The Global Life Sciences Tools and Services market has also been witnessing increasing preference for tools in early-phase drug development. However, decreasing venture capital investments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Life Sciences Tools and Services Market 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global Life Sciences Tools and Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Danaher Corp. and Agilent Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/65000/global-life-sciences-tools-and-services-market-2011-2015.html