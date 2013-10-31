Global Lighting Control Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Global Lighting Control Market 2012-2016



Global Lighting Control System market to grow at a CAGR of 17.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from end-users. The Global Lighting Control System market has also been witnessing the increasing need for energy conservation. However, the diminishing ROI of lighting controls measurements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Lighting Control System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Lighting Control System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., General Electric Co., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc, and Schneider Electric Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Crestron Electronics Inc ., Eaton Corp., Osram Sylvania Inc , Osram GmbH , Honeywell International Inc , Legrand , Panasonic Electric Works Corporation of America , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Universal Lighting Technologies., WattStopper Inc .



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by End-users

7.1 Global Lighting Control Market by End-users 212-216

7.1.1 212

7.1.2 216

7.2 Global Lighting Control Market by Industrial Segment

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Lighting Control Market by Commercial Segment

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Lighting Controls Market by Outdoor Segment

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global Lighting Control Market by Residential Segment

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



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