Analysts forecast the Global Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35 percent CAGR over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of households worldwide. The Global Lighting market has also been witnessing an increasing penetration of LEDs in the market. However, the increasing regulatory intervention by the governments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Lighting Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the MEA regions; it also covers the Global Lighting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Koninklijke Philips Electronics N. V., OSRAM Sylvania Inc., General Electric Co., Zumtobel Lighting GmbH, and Panasonic Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bridgelux Inc., Cree Inc., Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., Lemnis Lighting B. V., Luminus Devices Inc., Lumiotec, Luxim Corp., Nichia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SemiLEDs Corp., Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., and Universal Display Corp.

