Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Is Expected to Reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Market Research Reports : Transparency Market Research published new market report "Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market for Heavy-Duty Laundry Liquids, Laundry Powders, Light-Duty Dish Washing Liquids, Industrial Cleaners And Household Cleaners - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018, " according to the report the global LAB market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2011 is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2012 to. In terms of volume, the global consumption of LAB is expected to reach 4,043.3 kilo tons by 2018.



The global market for LAB has witnessed slow but steady growth during the past few years due to the increasing demand for industrial and home cleaners. In addition, rising demand from Asia Pacific region is another factor expected to contribute to the growth of this industry. The volatile price of crude oil in the international market has been remained major concern for the LAB manufacturers. Future growth opportunity in this market is expected to stem from expansion of product development and commercialization for niche applications.



Linear Alkylbenzene Sulphonates (LAS) accounted for 97.9% share of the market in 2011 which is further segmented by its end user industries including heavy-duty laundry liquids, laundry powders, light-duty dish-washing liquids, industrial cleaners, and household cleaners. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2012 to 2018 in terms of revenue. The other segment comprises of niche applications of LAB namely ink solvents, agricultural herbicides, wetting agents, emulsion polymerization, electric cable oil, and the paint industry. The demand for LAB from the other applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2012 to 2018 in terms of volume.



Asia Pacific dominated the global LAB market with a market share of 45.3% in 2011, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific market in terms of revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2012 to 2018. The RoW region is expected to be the fastest growing market for LAB owing to increasing demand for detergents in the Middle East region. The region is expected to have a market share of 20.2% by 2018 in terms of volume.



The market for LAB is highly fragmented with numbers players accounting for similar market share. Companies such as CEPSA Quimica, Deten Quimica, Unggul Indah Cahaya, Fushun Petrochemicals, Jin Tung Petrochemicals, ISU Chemical, Huntsman Performance Products, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, Sinopec Jinling -Petrochemical are among the key players in this industry.



LAB Market: Application Analysis



- Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)

- Heavy-duty laundry liquids

- Laundry powders

- Light-duty dishwashing liquids

- Industrial cleaners

- Household cleaners

- Others (Agricultural herbicides, ink solvent, emulsifying agent, anti hygroscopic additives, neutrino detectors, paint industry and electric cable oil)



LAB Market: Regional Analysis



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Rest of the World (RoW)



