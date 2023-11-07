Global Linerless Labels Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Projections and Trends 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- The report Global "Linerless Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Topcoat), Product (Primary, Variable Information Print), Printing technology, Printing ink (Water-based, Solvent-based, UV Curable), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for linerless labels in numerous end-use industries, particularly for food, beverage, and home & personal care applications across the globe. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increased consumer spending are expected to boost the market further. The rising use of sustainable labeling solutions is forecasted to provide enormous opportunities for linerless labels manufacturers.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Linerless Labels Market"

218 market data Tables

43 Figures

211 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72401929



In terms of value & volume, the variable information print segment is estimated to lead the linerless labels market in 2020.

The variable information print segment accounted for the largest market share in the linerless labels market. Variable Information Print (VIP) label, also referred to as thermal label, is manufactured using either paper or film-based facestock materials and is widely used in a range of end-use industries. The variable information print label is time-efficient, reduces wastage, and improves resistance against scratches and abrasion. It is widely used in weigh scale systems, warehousing, transportation, and point of sale solutions



In terms of value & volume, digital printing technology is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the linerless labels market.

The digital printing technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. This technology presents a high-quality and cost-effective solution for manufacturing well-designed linerless labels with recycling options. It is a widely used technology by manufacturers across various end-use industries. Stockpiling of pre-printed labels and products has become irrelevant because of digital productions print-on-demand and personalization capabilities.



The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the linerless labels market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the linerless labels market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. This region is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the rapid economic expansion. According to the IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies globally. India is expected to overtake China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy. The rising disposable income of people, shifting of manufacturing facilities from developed regions, such as North America and Europe, and rapidly growing industrial sectors are expected to drive the market in APAC.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=72401929



3M (US), CCL Industries Inc (Canada), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Multi-Color Corporation (US), amongst others, are the key players operating in the linerless labels market.



3M Company is a diversified technology company which manufactures and markets a broad range of innovative products including tapes, adhesives, filtration products, transportation safety products, medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, dental and orthodontic products, packaging and interconnection devices, touch screen and touch monitors, home care products; and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company offers its products to a wide range of industries including industrial; safety and graphics; electronics and energy; health care; and consumer. 3M distributes its products directly to users and through various wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and the APAC. The company is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, US.



CCL Industries Inc is a diversified packaging solutions provider. The company's product portfolio includes aluminum aerosol cans, bottles, varnishes, and extruded plastic tubes. It also offers converting pressure sensitive and film materials for label applications along with package decorating solutions. The company provides multi-layer and surface engineered Bi-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films. The company's products find applications in various markets such as home and personal care, healthcare, food & beverage, agro-chemical, automotive, electronics, and consumer durables worldwide. The company's business operations are spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa. CCL is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com