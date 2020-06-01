Global Linerless Labels Market Worth $2.0 Billion by 2025 : At a CAGR of 4.1%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- The report "Global Linerless Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Topcoat), Product (Primary, Variable Information Print), Printing technology, Printing ink (Water-based, Solvent-based, UV curable), End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global linerless labels market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the growth of the food & beverage industry across the globe. Factors such as an increase in the innovations in labeling, and a boost in demand for packaged food, ready-to-eat meals, and convenience food from the working population is expected to drive the market for linerless labels.



In terms of volume, variable information print is estimated to lead the linerless labels market in 2019.

Variable information print (VIP), by product, accounted for the largest market share in the linerless labels market. VIP label is ideal for labeling applications where variations in price, weight, and shelf life exist. The printing process does not get hampered when various customizations are going on. VIP label is time-efficient and reduces wastage. It provides improved resistance against scratches and abrasion and is widely used in weigh scale systems, warehousing, transportation, and point of sale solutions.



In terms of value and volume, flexographic is estimated to lead the linerless labels market in 2019.

Flexographic, by printing technology, led the linerless labels market in 2019, in terms of value and volume. Flexography is one of the fastest and the most versatile, economic, and efficient printing technologies available to apply simple designs and colors to a wide range of packaging materials, such as paper and plastic containers (waxed-paper ones), corrugated-cardboard boxes, tape, envelopes, and metal foil.



In terms of value & volume, water-based is estimated to dominate the linerless labels market in 2019.

Water-based, by printing ink, accounted for the largest market share in the linerless labels market. The high consumption of water-based inks in the label printing market can be attributed to its high level of compliance with current environmental protection standards. The use of water-based inks helps eliminate pollution and many regulatory constraints on the printer. This type of ink is widely used for printing on paper and paperboard.



Food is estimated to be the largest segment in the linerless labels market in 2019.

Food, by end-use industry, accounted for the most significant demand for linerless labels in 2019, in terms of value and volume. This dominant market position is attributed to the boost in demand for linerless labeling solutions across the food industry. A large number of linerless labels are used in the food industry for fresh food, meat, fish, seafood, fresh produce, poultry, and ready meals. With the increase in demand for convenience and quality food products, people opt for packaged foods, the market for linerless labels has also experienced a rise in its demand.



The European region is projected to account for the largest share in the linerless labels market during the forecast period.

The Europe region is projected to lead the linerless labels market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. This region has healthy environmental norms against plastic usage due to which many label products are being designed considering their recyclability and sustainability. Factors such as improving global economy, expanding the working population, rising domestic demand for packaged food, and increase in consumption of beverages are expected to boost the market for linerless labels.



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (Canada), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris Holdings S.A (Austria), 3M Company (US) and Avery Dennison Corporation (US) are the key players operating in the linerless labels market. Expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments are some of the significant strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the linerless labels market.



