Global Lip Care Products Market: Industry Size and Share Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Global Lip Care Products market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for natural and organic lip care products. The Global Lip Care Products market has also been witnessing an increased use of lip care products by men. However, the threat of counterfeit products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Lip Care Products market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Lip Care Products market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Beiersdorf AG, Blistex Inc., LOreal SA, Pfizer Inc., and Unilever Group.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alberto Culver Co., Avon Products Inc., Bayer Consumer Health, Bayer Corp., Burts Bees, Carma Laboratories Inc., Clarins SA, Concern Kalina Co., EVGA Corp., Excaliard Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ferrosan Holding A/S., FoldRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Ingman Ice Cream Oy Ab, Johnson and Johnson, King Pharmaceuticals Inc., Laboratorio Teuto Brasileiro S.A., Lotus Herbals, PAREXEL International Corp., ROHTO Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., and Sanofi-Aventis SA.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



