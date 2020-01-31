Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2020 Analysis over Numerous Prominent Players : Eurofins Scientific, MDxHealth, CareDx Inc., Immucor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- This Global Liquid Biopsy Market business report studies and analyses facts and figures about the market segmentation very carefully and represent it in the form of graphs for a better understanding of end-user. Each of the parameters analyzed in the report is again researched deeply for better and actionable market insights. This Global Liquid Biopsy Market research study helps the customer understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. This market report covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.



Global liquid biopsy market is registering a healthy CAGR of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to advent of various innovations and researches in the field of healthcare to integrate technology, to enable diagnosis and treatment with minimally invasive procedures. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global liquid biopsy market are Eurofins Scientific, MDxHealth, CareDx Inc., Immucor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN, GUARDANT HEALTH, INC, Exact Sciences Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Inc., LungLife AI, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natera, Inc., Trovagene, Exosome Diagnostics, Illumina, Inc., Genomic Health, Biocept, Inc, RainDance Technologies Inc., BGI and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.



Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-liquid-biopsy-market



Competitive Analysis:



Liquid biopsy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid biopsy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Market Definition: Global Liquid Biopsy Market



Liquid biopsy is minimally invasive technology which does not require costly invasive procedures. It enables the doctors to access various diseases and make a decision through blood sample of the patient. It is mainly used for monitoring and diagnostic purpose. Various doctors use it to test the cancer in the blood cells of the patient. It only requires 5 milliliters of blood which means they are much easier to tolerate and this makes the procedure quicker than a surgical biopsy.



Market Drivers



- The rising prevalence of cancer is a key driver for the market



- Noninvasive procedures preferences have increased which has propelled the market growth



- Government and global health organizations have taken many initiatives which has boosted the market



- Personalized Medic one has gained a lot of emphasis which has driven the market growth



- There are various technological upgradation and advancements to augment market revenues



- There are various players spending on R&D for liquid biopsy is boosting the market growth





Market Restraints



- There is a lack awareness in developing and underdeveloped counters which act as a restraint to the market growth



- There are various limitations associated with liquid biopsy testing which is hampering the market growth



- The low sensitivity and specificity is hindering the market growth





Global Liquid Biopsy Market By Sampling Type (Blood Sampling LB, Urine Sampling LB, Saliva & other tissue fluids sampling LB), Products and Service (Assays Kits, Instruments, Services), Circulating Biomarker (Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA), Cell-Free DNA, Extracellular Vesicles (Evs), Other Circulating Biomarkers), Clinical Application (Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring), Application (Cancer Applications, Non-Cancer Applications), End User (Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026







Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-liquid-biopsy-market



Segmentation: Global Liquid Biopsy Market



By Sample Type





- Blood Sampling LB



- Urine Sampling LB



- Saliva & other tissue fluids sampling LB





By Products and Services



- Assay Kits



- Instruments



- Services





By Circulating Biomarker





- Circulating Tumor Cells



- Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA)



- Cell-Free DNA



- Extracellular Vesicles (Evs)



- Other Circulating Biomarkers





By Clinical Application





- Early Cancer Screening



- Therapy Selection



- Treatment Monitoring



- Recurrence Monitoring





By Application





- Cancer Applications





- Lung Cancer



- Breast Cancer



- Colorectal Cancer



- Prostate Cancer



- Liver Cancer



- Other Cancers



- Non-Cancer Applications





By End User



- Reference Laboratories



- Hospitals and Physician Laboratories



- Academic and Research Centers



- Other End Users



Key Developments in the Market:



- In May 2019, Thrive Earlier Detection Corp has successfully complete series funding round and raised USD 110 million. The company has used funds to launch CancerSEEK, a liquid biopsy test to detect multiple cancers early. The funds will help the company to expand its product offerings and an increase improves its customer's experience.



- In March 2019, QIAGEN had launched novel liquid biopsy solutions and NGS panels with seamlessly integrated bioinformatics which can support the various innovations and advances in cancer research. The launch will enable the company to focus on customer problems as well as expanding the company product portfolio.



Reasons to Purchase this Report



- Current and future of global liquid biopsy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets



- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period



- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period



- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players



Customization of the Report:



- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level



- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)



Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.



About Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.







Contact:



Data Bridge Market Research



US: +1 888 387 2818



UK: +44 208 089 1725



Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475



Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com