Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Increased Demand from Industry to Spell Growth for Market, Says IGR

The global liquid biopsy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Liquid Biopsy Market: Industry Insights



The analysis of non-solid biological tissue, mainly blood is known as liquid biopsy or as a fluid biopsy. This type of technique is mainly used as a diagnostic and monitoring tool for diseases such as cancer. FDA has validated and approved liquid biopsy for circulating tumor cells as a useful prognostic method for various types of cancer. Liquid biopsy tests are done to understand the molecular aspects of cancer across the healthcare and research settings, such as physicians, pathological, hospitals, and research laboratories. It is a harmless blood test that will not damage healthy tissues. The researchers, physicians, and surgeons get appropriate data about the patient's cancer condition, with the help of this test appropriate therapy is provided to improve the survival rate of the cancer patients.



Reimbursement of Medical Costs and Changing Governmental Policies are Likely to Restraint the Growth of the Industry



The increasing incidences of cancer worldwide are likely to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, easy and non-invasive entrance to the tumor genome, early cancer diagnosis & detection and technology advancement and novel clinical trials for research and development is likely to propel the growth of the market. On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals to take the blood sample is likely to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the reimbursement of medical costs and changing governmental policies are likely to restrain the growth of the market.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow Fast During the Forecast Period



Among the geographies, North America is expected to be the largest market for liquid biopsy followed by Europe due to recent regulatory approvals by CE for commercial use of liquid biopsy tests in this region. In addition, the adoption of technologically advanced products and increasing research and development funding/investments is likely to drive growth in this region. While, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fast during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of different cancer types, and growth in per capital health expenditure in countries like China and India is likely to augment the growth in this region.



Liquid Biopsy Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global liquid biopsy market covers segments such as product. On the basis of product, the global liquid biopsy market is categorized into (CTCs and ctDNA and exosome. On the basis of end-user, the global liquid biopsy market is categorized into clinical diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and physician's office laboratories.



Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global liquid biopsy market such as Exosome Diagnostics, Roche Molecular Diagnostics, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CellMax Life, Chronix Biomedical, Epic Sciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agena Bioscience, RainDance Technologies



