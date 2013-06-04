New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) market (2013-2018) by Application, Product and Geography"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) market (2013-2018) by Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Military, Optical 3D measurement, Medical), Product (Projectors, HUD & HMD) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC & ROW)
Global LCoS market has been analyzed both quantitatively and qualitatively in this report. Quantitative analysis includes revenues of the LCoS market across different geographies, applications and products. Qualitative analysis explains the overview of the market and includes factors like Porter's five force model, market definition, application analysis and market dynamics. Detailed discussion on drivers, restraints and opportunities are also covered in the report.
Liquid Crystal on Silicon is a new emerging display technology. The LCoS technology provides images with highest quality, resolution and contrast ratios. The starting points of the LCoS are LED and OLED technologies. The LCoS based products deliver more precise and higher quality results than the LCD and DLP. The major products based onthis technology are Full frame projectors, HMDs (Head Mounted Display), HUDs (Head Up Display), Microscopy SLM and many more. The projector market has applications in the education sector, business sector and home theatre projectors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
India, Russia, Mexico and Indonesia are the major countries using projectors in the Education sector. The HMD is majorly used in the defense for training simulations; however its application base is expanding to include gaming, research, sports, medicine and video applications. The HUD, the projectors are used in the aircraft, automotive industry as well as for simulated training purposes.
The report highlights the technologies like Ferroelectrics (F-LCoS), Nematics LCoS (NLC) and Wavelength Select Switching (WSS) and their future scope in the market. The This Markets can be categorized into different applications like Consumer Electronics, Military, automotive, Aviation and others.
The report describes the market trends, drivers and challenges of the Global LCoS market and forecast the market from 2013 to 2018 based on the products, applications and geography.
The four major geographical regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides the detailed analysis of the current and the future trends of the market with respect to these regions. North America is the largest market for LCoS based applications and products. Europe stands second as a market and APAC is growing at the fastest rate.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Level Sensors Market: Global Forecast & Analysis - Focus on Technologies (Contact Type and Non Contact Type), Applications and Geography (2013 - 2018)
- Global Smart Glass & Smart Windows Market (2012 - 2017) by Technology (Thermochromics, Liquid Crystal (LC), Suspended Particle Display (SPD), Electrochromics (EC), Photochromic), Applications (Architectural, Transportation) & Geography
- Wireless Communication Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Crystal Oscillator Market - Global Forecast & Analysis - Segmentation by General Circuitry, By Applications, By Technology, By Mounting Scheme & Geography (2013-2018)
- Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (Ip) Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecasts & Analysis
- Touch Controller IC Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016)
- Head-up Display (HUD) Market - Global Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Global Silicon Photonics Market (2010 - 2015)
- Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market - Global Assessment & Forecast-(2013-2018)
- Global Microdisplays Market By Technology, Products & Applications (2011 - 2016)