Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon Market: Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon market to grow at a CAGR of 38.13 percent CAGR over the period 2012–2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand in the Automotive sector. The Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon market has also been witnessing a trend of declining average selling prices of liquid crystal on silicon. However, the increasing competition from alternate display technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon market 2012–2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include, Canon Inc., JVC Kenwood Corp., Syndiant Inc., and Sony Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are 3M Co., Aurora Systems Inc., ColorLink Japan Ltd., eLCOS Microdisplay Technology Inc., Himax Technologies Inc., Holoeye Systems Inc., JDS Uniphase Corp., Koniklijke Philips Electronics N.V., LG Electronics, MicroDisplay Corp., MicroVision Inc., and Pioneer Corp.



