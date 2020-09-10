Global Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market Study Report - 2019

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Engineering Plastics Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



LCPs are the class of aromatic polymers. They are capable of replacing ceramics, metals and other engineering plastics because of its unique physical and chemical properties. LCP finds end-use in electronic components like printed circuit boards and surface mounted devices to name a few. Electrical & Electronics and Consumer Electronics are so far the largest consumers of LCP and will continue being the major consumers in the long term forecast. Other applications for LCPs include: Automotives (power trains of hybrid cars), Industrial, Medical and other applications like Aerospace and Bakeware.



In 2019, Asia pacific was the largest consumer of LCPs accounting for over 75% of the global demand, followed by North America & Western Europe. China accounted for a major share with strong demand from its end use industries like electrical & electronics and automotive.



Prismane Consulting's Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) market report includes historic and current market situation of LCP across several end-use industries. LCP Production capacity expansions, force majeures, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and new product developments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Engineering Plastics and LCP Market model, the global LCPconsumption is anticipated to witness an average annual growth rate of over 5% per year through in the period 2020 to 2030.



The Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global LCP market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Global Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market, By Application

- Automotive

- Electrical & Electronics

- Industrial

- Consumer Appliances

- Medical

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance & Market Analysis

- LCP Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- LCP Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Pricing Analysis and Forecast

- Factors Impacting Prancing

- Associated Industry overview and trends

- Pre and post COVID market forecasts

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



