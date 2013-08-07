Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Liquid Macro Filtration Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Liquid Macro Filtration market to grow at a CAGR of 4.73 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from process industries. The Global Liquid Macro Filtration market has also been witnessing an increasing number of public awareness programs and measures toward effective water management. However, increasing price wars among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Liquid Macro Filtration Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Liquid Macro Filtration market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Amiad Water Systems Ltd., Andritz AG, and Eaton Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are GLV Inc., Siemens AG, Veolia Environnement SA, and Xylem Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



