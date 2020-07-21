WiseGuyReports.com adds “Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds "Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024" reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of "Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a high purity platinum-cure silicone. LSR is well suited for injection molding owing to its excellent liquidity. It's also very ideal for complex molds since it easily fits in the most complex parts of any mold.Liquid silicone rubbers (LSR) are characterized by a low viscosity compared to solid silicone rubbers (HTV). Liquid silicone rubbers are pumping able two-part compounds that are delivered ready to use. They are vulcanized by addition curing. Component A contains a Pt catalyst and component B a SiH-functional polysiloxane as curing agent. Compared to peroxide curing, liquid silicone rubbers do not release any curing byproducts.Liquid silicone rubbers (LSR) offer a wide range of applications, from the automotive industry, mechanical and process engineering, through electrical applications, the transmission and distribution industry, through to construction, foods, health care and the medical sector.LSR has two components as shown below. Once the two components are mixed, it will then start to cure very slowly.
Global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Dow Corning
Wacker Chemicals
Momentive
ShinEtsu
KCC Corporation
Laur Silicone
Tianci Materials
Guangdong Polysil
Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone
BlueStar Xinghuo
Wynca
Jiangsu Tianchen
Dongguan New Orient Technology
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2695412-2015-2023-world-liquid-silicone-rubber-lsr-market-research-report
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Industrial Grade of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)
Food Grade of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)
Medical Grade of Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)
Others
By End-User / Application
Automotive
Electronics
Medical
Customer consumption and Industrial
Building Industry
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2695412-2015-2023-world-liquid-silicone-rubber-lsr-market-research-report
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Dow Corning
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Wacker Chemicals
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Momentive
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 ShinEtsu
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 KCC Corporation
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Laur Silicone
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Tianci Materials
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Guangdong Polysil
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 BlueStar Xinghuo
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Wynca
12.12 Jiangsu Tianchen
12.13 Dongguan New Orient Technology
Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2695412
Continued….
Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)