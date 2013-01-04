Global Lithium Battery Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Lithium Battery market to grow at a CAGR of 13.64 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the variety in applications and benefits of lithium batteries. The Global Lithium Battery market has also been witnessing increased focus of the Electric Vehicle industry on lithium battery technology. However, the functional limitation of lithium batteries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Lithium Battery Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Lithium Battery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SANYO Electric Co. Ltd., and Sony Electronics Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: China BAK Battery Inc., Build Your Dreams (BYD) Battery Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Hitachi Maxell Ltd., Amperex Technology Ltd., Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd., SGS SA, NEC Corp., E-One Moli Energy Corp., A123 Systems Inc., Boston-Power Inc., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Hipower New Energy Group Co. Ltd., Jiujiang Owell Industrial Co. Ltd., Power Glory Battery Tech (HK) Co. Ltd., Shandong Heter Lampson Electronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hailei New Energy Co. Ltd., Shenzhen JKN Battery Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Shirui Battery Co. Ltd., SK Energy Co., Wuhan Lixing (Torch) Power Sources Co. Ltd., Wuhan Fute Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Intepower Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



