Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Will Grow at CAGR of 17.9% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global Lithium-ion Battery market to grow at a CAGR of 17.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for Li-ion batteries in grid energy storage. The Global Lithium-ion Battery market has also been witnessing the advancement in technology. However, the high cost of Li-ion batteries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Lithium-ion Battery Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Lithium-ion Battery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Panasonic Crop., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., and Sony Electronics Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Amperex Technology Ltd., Build Your Dreams (BYD) Battery Co. Ltd., Boston-Power Inc., China BAK Battery Inc., Electrovaya Inc., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Hitachi Maxell Ltd., Shandong Heter Lampson Electronic Co. Ltd, Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd, Valence Technology Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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China Lead-acid Battery Industry Report, 2012-2015



(http://www.researchmoz.us/china-lead-acid-battery-industry-report-2012-2015-report.html)



In 2012, as a large number of lead-acid battery companies that didn't meet national environmental requirements were eliminated, qualified enterprises successively increased production capacity and output to seize vacated market share. In the same year, Chinese lead-acid battery output was 175 million kVA, an increase of 23% over the same period in 2011. Following the ever-growing market demand for electric bicycle batteries, automotive starter batteries, electric vehicle batteries and energy storage batteries, lead-acid battery output in 2015 is expected to reach 240 million kVA.



Lead-acid battery products are mainly used in automotive starter storage batteries, electric bicycle power batteries, fixed-type batteries for communication, energy storage batteries and other fields.



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