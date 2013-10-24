Global Lithium Market 2012 - 2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Global Lithium market to grow at a CAGR of 9.74 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of Lithium in Li-ion batteries. The Global Lithium market has also been witnessing the increase in the number of lithium exploration projects. However, the lack of professionals and skilled labor in the Lithium Mining industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-lithium-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Lithium Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers East Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW; it also covers the Global Lithium market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are FMC Lithium Corp., Rockwood Lithium GmbH, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A., and Talison Lithium Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Canada Lithium Corp., Galaxy Resources Ltd., Golden Virtue Resources Inc., Orocobre Ltd., Rodinia Lithium Inc., and Western Lithium USA Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



Browse All Technavio Market Research Reporst - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

Market Size and Forecast by Volume

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global Lithium Market by End-User Application

7.2 Global Lithium Market by End-user Applications CAGR (2012-2016) vs Market Size (2012)

7.3 Global Lithium Market in Ceramics/Glass Application

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Lithium Market in Batteries Application

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global Lithium Market in Lubricants Application

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Global Lithium Market in Air Treatment Application

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.7 Global Lithium Market in Metallurgical Application

7.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.8 Global Lithium Market in Polymers Application

7.8.1 Market Size and Forecast



8. Market Segmentation by Product Type

8.1 Global Lithium Market by Product Type

8.2 Global Lithium Carbonate Market

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Global Lithium Hydroxide Market

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Global Lithium Concentrate Market

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Global Lithium Metal Market

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.6 Global Butyllithium Market

8.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.7 Global Lithium Chloride Market

8.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.8 Global Market for Other Lithium Compounds

8.8.1 Market Size and Forecast



Related Reports -



Global and China Lithium Titanate Industry Report, 2013-2016



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-lithium-titanate-industry-report-2013-2016-report.html



Featured with high safety, long service life and quick charge, lithium titanate batteries are deemed the first choice as car lithium batteries. It is expected that the global demand for lithium titanate batteries will embrace explosive growth. According to the development planning of leading lithium titanate battery producers worldwide, the worldwide demand for lithium titanate batteries will hit 21,500 tons as of 2016. Against the backdrop, enterprises from the US, Japan, and China poured their investment successively and have launched market layout in advance to seize the market share. Among these, Chinese enterprises are the most impressive.



Compared with the US and Japan, China lithium titanate industry starts later, but develops rapidly. At present, both the number and the capacity of Chinese lithium titanate enterprises have far above those of the US and Japan, making China the world’s largest lithium titanate producer. The major contributing reason to the boom of China lithium titanate industry lies in the preferential policies as well as the establishment of supporting industries.



Global Small Lithium-ion Battery Market 2012-2016



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-small-lithium-ion-battery-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Small Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery market to grow at a CAGR of 13.17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the cost-effectiveness of Li-ion batteries. The Global Small Lithium-ion Battery market has also been witnessing various technological advancements. However, the diminishing charging capacity of Li-ion batteries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Small Lithium-ion Battery Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the APAC, and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Small Lithium-ion Battery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Lithium Battery Market 2011-2015



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-lithium-battery-market-2011-2015-report.html



Global Lithium Battery market to grow at a CAGR of 13.64 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the variety in applications and benefits of lithium batteries. The Global Lithium Battery market has also been witnessing increased focus of the Electric Vehicle industry on lithium battery technology. However, the functional limitation of lithium batteries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Lithium Battery Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Lithium Battery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Browse All Upcoming Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/upcoming-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz (http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/