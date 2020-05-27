Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for live biotherapeutic products and microbiome contract manufacturing was valued at US$ 403.7 Mn in 2019, recording a promising CAGR of 6.3% during the period of 2020-2028. The microbiome is progressively a foundation for novel therapies in endocrinology, dermatology, cancer, cardiovascular, and central nervous system indications. Biopharma corporations are developing live biotherapeutic products (LPB) to restore microbiome populaces omitted in disease or eliminate harmful ones. Currently, about 200 companies have live biotherapeutic products in different stages of development and anticipated to hit the market in late 2022. The approval of these novel therapies in the coming years is expected to generate immense growth for the company during the estimated timeframe. Additionally, the growing number of biopharmaceutical companies to enter the market and established their footprints is expected to boost market growth significantly.



Global live biotherapeutic products and microbiome contract manufacturing market reports cover clinical trial/pipeline prominent players such as Cobra Biologics Limited, Cerbios-Pharma SA, List Biological Labs, Inc., Arranta Bio, BacThera, Luina Bio Pty Ltd, 4D pharma plc, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy, Capsugel, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Paragon Bioservices, UAS Labs, Biose, Cobra Biologics, Cerbios, Inpac Probiotics, BJP Laboratories, S-Biomedic, Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals, BiomX, Quay Pharmaceuticals, Universal Stabilization Technologies, Assembly Biosciences, Wacker Biotech, and Chung Mei Pharmaceutical



Market Segments



- Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market by Product Manufactured Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- APIs

- FDFs



- Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Based on Type of Formulation Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Solid Formulations

- Oral Liquids

- Injectables

- Others



- Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Based on Scale of Operation Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Preclinical Scale Operations

- Clinical Scale Operations

- Commercial Scale Operations



Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Based on Company Size Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Small-sized Companies

- Mid-sized Companies

- Large Companies



Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome Contract Manufacturing Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028



- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028



- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2019-2028



Why should buy this report

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global live biotherapeutic products and microbiome contract manufacturing market

- To receive industry overview and future trends live biotherapeutic products and microbiome contract manufacturing market

- To analyze the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome contract manufacturing market drivers and challenges

- To get information on live biotherapeutic products and microbiome contract manufacturing market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in live biotherapeutic products and microbiome contract manufacturing industry



