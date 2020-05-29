Global Livestreaming Engagement During the Coronavirus Pandemic Market Research Report with Industry Forecast 2025 and Outlook

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- As the coronavirus spreads and causes customers to stay home and brands to seek new ways of interaction, the live streaming video format will likely see broader acceptance in the United States. Live-streaming video in China has already seen a increase in use among both consumers and marketers in response to Coronavirus Outbreaks in the region. Since late January, with millions of Chinese people confined to their homes, China's live streaming industry has been given an unexpected boost. The number of users in China's live streaming industry increased to 504 million in 2019 by 10.6 per cent year-over-year.



The most direct beneficiaries of this increase in consumerism were the entertainment and gaming industries, all of which have a format history. Live video game streams saw increases in both daily active users and interaction times on sites such as Douyu while unorthodox live streaming sessions for social activities such as "Internet Clubbing" were introduced through a variety of channels by different music labels. But less experienced industries have also started experimenting with the format: In February, for example, more than 2 million users watched live immovable streams hosted on Taboa Live by more than 5,000 estate agents.



Retailers use livestreaming to advertise goods while engaging audiences in activities is one of the market's main trends. Consumers in the US are showing signs that they are open to new media outlets, such as live streaming content, and the coronavirus pandemic could precipitate further adoption. Although the US does not share the pre-existing live-streaming infrastructure in China — by the end of 2020, the leading live-streaming site Twitch will have just 37.5 million monthly users.



Companies are battling COVID-19 spread with social distancing initiatives such as remote jobs, live-streamed partnerships and multimedia devices. But the economic effect is further compounded by logistical problems related to home-worked workers. Livestreamed content has increased in popularity with far more people remaining indoors due to lockdowns, quarantines as well as voluntary isolation. More and more existing companies are greedily adopting internet promotions as a new resource for business growth. The typical clamor from shopping malls and supermarkets has been resolutely suppressed this winter as the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has limited many prospective shoppers to their homes. But business in the digital arena has been booming, with more brands embarking on a rising marketing phenomenon-livestreaming. Since 25 March the number of newly opened online broadcast outlets has also doubled.



Live sports have historically been a central aspect of major TV broadcasters' programming calendar and of streaming service providers. As an outbreak mitigation measure, the corona outbreak has resulted in an unprecedented cancelation of all major sports leagues. The N.H.L, M.L.S, N.B.A, Boston Marathon, Major League Baseball, La Liga, Series A, Premier League, Europa League, Bundesliga, Indian Premier League, Turkish Super Lig, and so on, were all suspended.



Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter1. Market Introduction



Chapter2. Executive Summary



Chapter3. Global Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – Key Industry Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter4. Global Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.4. Latin America

4.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter5. North America Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

5.1. North America Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – By Country, 2015-2025

5.1.1. U.S.

5.1.2. Canada

5.1.3. Mexico



Chapter6. Europe Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

6.1. Europe Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – By Country, 2015-2025

6.1.1. Germany

6.1.2. France

6.1.3. UK

6.1.4. Spain

6.1.5. Italy

6.1.6. Rest of Europe



Chapter7. Asia-Pacific Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

7.1. Asia-Pacific Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – By Country, 2015-2025

7.1.1. China

7.1.2. India

7.1.3. Japan

7.1.4. South Korea

7.1.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific



Chapter8. Latin America Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. Latin America Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – By Country, 2015-2025

8.1.1. Brazil

8.1.2. Rest of Latin America



Chapter9. Middle East & Africa Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

9.1. Middle East & Africa Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic – By Country, 2015-2025

9.1.1. UAE

9.1.2. Saudi Arabia

9.1.3. Turkey

9.1.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Analytical Research Cognizance

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC's potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.



NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.



As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.