Global LNG Capital Investment Analysis and Market Outlook to 2020: Industry Size, Trends and Forecast by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- The report from LNGANALYSIS quotes that ‘over $70 Billion will be spent on FLNG projects between 2012 and 2020, averaging at $8.3 Billion per year with investment peaking in 2017’. The research work focuses on the accelerating pace of change in FLNG markets, technologies, investment scenarios- and what this means for operators, constructors, consumers, investors and policy makers. Amidst tight market conditions in global LNG industry, the report provides detailed outlook into global FLNG markets.



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The compulsory guide for companies involved in FLNG markets identifies the key trends, drivers and challenges along with detailed annual outlook of each of the market to 2020. It also evaluates potential investment and new entry/ expansion opportunities in all the emerging and existing FLNG markets. Technology insights and developments, current status of terminals (FEED, FID, EPC), competition, latest industry developments are analyzed in detail. Global planned Floating liquefaction and regasification projects in the industry along with outlook of capital expenditure, capacity, competition, supply-demand, market structure to 2020 are detailed in the report.



The report ensures that you do not fall behind in the race of investing in FLNG industry and ensures that your investments are focused in correct locations. Through detailed analysis on each of the segment of global FLNG value chain, the report enables you to identify key markets, companies, technologies and facilities being used in global and regional FLNG industry. The research work is designed in a user friendly style and ensures that reader with limited prior knowledge of FLNG technologies and concepts also can get detailed and focused insights into the industry.



Scope:



Global LNG Capex Outlook for 60 countries across the world, 2012- 2020

Global LNG Capex outlook by region and by type, 2012- 2020

Top 10 investment trends in Global LNG industry to 2020

Key drivers and restraints of investment in each of the 50+ LNG markets

Current status, operator, ownership, likely start up, capex, construction details of 125 planned projects

Emergence of Global LNG industry over the medium and long term future

Analysis and Outlook of FLNG capital Investments by type, region and country to 2020

Global LNG supply, demand, trade, capacity, trains, competition outlook to 2020



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Reasons To Purchase:



Make strategic investment decisions using our in-depth evaluation, analysis and forecasts of LNG opportunities worldwide

Understand the potential and risks of investing in East Africa, Emerging Asia, North America, Latin American LNG markets

Identify prospectus projects in the evolving Floating LNG industry amidst several projects being proposed and scrapped

Evaluate which markets offer the best investment prospects in the near future and which markets will drive investments in medium to long term future

Stay ahead of competition by understanding their business strategies and planned investments

Make merger and acquisition decisions using market share information and latest news section



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