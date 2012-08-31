Recently published research from GlobalData, "Global LNG Market to 2020 - Emerging Suppliers, Changing Trade Dynamics and New Technologies to Usher in a Paradigm Shift", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- "Global LNG Market to 2020 - Emerging Suppliers, Changing Trade Dynamics and New Technologies to Usher in a Paradigm Shift", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, which analyzes the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market. The report provides an overview of the global LNG market, its key emerging suppliers, the changing trade dynamics and new technologies that have entered the market. The report also provides details of the key drivers and issues in the global LNG market. The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report discusses the global LNG market, its key trends and issues, the key emerging suppliers, and the changing trade dynamics and new technologies in the market. The report primarily focuses on the following -
- An overview of the global LNG market to 2020
- The trends and issues in the global LNG market
- Analysis of emerging suppliers in the global LNG market
- The changing trade dynamics in the global LNG market
- The impact of new technologies on the global LNG market
Reasons to Get this Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capabilities. It will allow you to -
- Gain insight on the global LNG market
- Learn about global LNG demand and supply to 2020
- Know the liquefaction and regasification capacities of the top six countries in the world during the 2012-2020 period
- Learn about the key trends and issues in the global LNG market
- Understand the key emerging suppliers in the global LNG market
- Analyze the changing trade dynamics of the global LNG market
- Understand the new technologies available in the global LNG market
