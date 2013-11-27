Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Global LNG Outlook and Business Opportunities to 2020 - Investment Plans Steady Amidst Positive Outlook of Long Term LNG Demand



The Global LNG Outlook report from LNG ANALYSIS is a comprehensive research work with detailed analysis on the future of global LNG markets. Amidst rapid changes in market including European recession, delays in Australian LNG projects, approvals of the US liquefaction projects, increasing investments in African upstream, growth in spot volumes in South Central America, Asian and European shale prospects and FLNG developments, the report provides complete outlook of each of the LNG countries to 2020. Further, LNG investment outlook, supply - demand forecasts, capacity forecasts, technology insights are discussed in detail. The research work also evaluates the pros and cons of new project developments along with their current status, feasibility and likely impact on global markets. Further, opportunities in small and medium scale LNG and Floating LNG are evaluated.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-lng-outlook-and-business-opportunities-to-2020-investment-plans-steady-amidst-positive-outlook-of-long-term-lng-demand



Backed up by strong quantitative data, insights in the report aid you in formulation of your expansion, retention strategies and in merger and acquisition decisions. Feasibility of new terminals, latest trends and challenges along with short and long term outlook of all exporting and importing countries is discussed in detail.



Scope



70 key LNG Trends and challenges on global and 6 regional markets analyzing the market outlook in short term and long term future

Supply and demand outlook for 70 countries from 2000 to 2020

Capital investment outlook by type, by region, Flng and for 30+ countries between 2012 and 2020

Current status of shale activities in 31 countries and the possible impact on LNG industry

Evaluation of investment and supply/ import opportunities in 26 New markets worldwide

Details of 139 operational and 129 planned LNG terminals including - current status, capex, start up, operator, owners, trains, capacity, location, constructor, technology and others

Terminal wise Outlook for liquefaction/ Regasification capacity, contracted/ spare capacity, trains, storage capacity and tanks

Competitive landscape, market structure, NOCs vs IOCs, active players/ new entrants along with capacity outlook of top five companies to 2020

Growth scope of FLNG markets with investments, capacity outlook, competition, technology, terminal details and impact on trade



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179689



TABLE OF CONTENTS



1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 TOP 10 GLOBAL LNG TRENDS TO 2020

2.1 LNG Markets to Remain Tight till 2015 amidst Delays in construction of Liquefaction Terminals

2.1.1 Global LNG Supply and Demand Forecast by Region, 2000- 2020

2.1.2 Adequate LNG Supplies Expected Beyond 2016

2.1.3 Global Upcoming LNG Supply Additions by Region- New Terminals and Expansions, 2013- 2020

2.2 Europe to remain price-sensitive LNG buyer market

2.2.1 European LNG Prices vs. European LNG Imports, 2005- 2012



3 GLOBAL LNG OUTLOOK TO 2020

3.1 Global LNG Trade Volume to stand at 413.6 million tonnes in 2020

3.1.1 Global LNG trade forecast, 2000- 2020

3.1.2 LNG Trade Imports and Exports by Region, 2012

3.2 19 new Regasification and 8 liquefaction markets to Foray into LNG trade

3.2.1 Number of Countries operating in LNG Industry, 2000- 2020



4 GLOBAL LNG INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO 2020

4.1 Current Status of Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals

4.1.1 Global Planned Liquefaction Plants- Current Status

4.1.2 Global Planned Regasification Plants- Current Status Details

4.2 New Markets and New Projects

4.2.1 LNG Investment opportunities in Asia and Oceania

4.2.2 LNG Investment opportunities in Europe and FSU

4.2.3 LNG Investment opportunities in Middle East

4.2.4 LNG Investment opportunities in Africa

4.2.5 LNG Investment opportunities in North America

4.2.6 LNG Investment opportunities in South and Central America



5 REVIEW OF GLOBAL LNG MARKETS IN 2012

5.1 Global LNG Trade Declined first time in 2012 since 1982

5.2 Pluto LNG was the only new supply added in 2012



6 ASIA PACIFIC - TOP TEN LNG TRENDS TO 2020

6.1 Emergence of new demand centers opens new opportunities for LNG traders

6.2 LNG Suppliers worldwide Target Asian markets as the region will be the Key for global market growth

6.2.1 Asia Pacific Countries to Import 63% of global LNG Supplies in 2020



7 ASIA PACIFIC LNG OUTLOOK TO 2020

7.1 Asia Pacific LNG Market at a Glance, 2013

7.1.1 Industry Overview

7.1.2 Key Figures

7.2 Asia Pacific Liquefaction Capacity Forecast by Country, 2005- 2020



8 EUROPE - TOP TEN LNG TRENDS TO 2020

8.1 Europe LNG to decline in short term but long term forecasts look optimistic

8.1.1 Declining GDP Rates Force Low Gas Demand, Restricting LNG Utilization Rates to Around 30%

8.1.2 Nuclear phase out decision and growing Gas fired power plants to drive Europe gas demand in the long term

8.2 Ten new LNG markets to open up in Europe by 2020



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/179689



9 EUROPE LNG OUTLOOK TO 2020

9.1 Europe LNG Market at a Glance, 2013

9.1.1 Industry Overview

9.1.2 Key Figures

9.2 Europe Regasification Capacity Forecast by Country, 2005- 2020



10 MIDDLE EAST - TOP TEN LNG TRENDS TO 2020

10.1 Middle East Exporters Prefer Sales to Diversified Markets

10.2 Low gas supply and project development costs lead to lower LNG production costs in Middle East



Latest Reports:



Global and China Capacitor Industry 2013 Market Research Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-capacitor-industry-2013-market-research-report



The report firstly introduced Capacitor basic information included Capacitor definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis, Capacitor industry policy and plan, Capacitor product specification, manufacturing process, cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers Capacitor capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc information, and Global and China Capacitor capacity production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and Capacitor 2009-2014 capacity production price cost profit production value gross margin etc information.



And also listed Capacitor upstream raw materials and down stream analysis and Capacitor marketing channels industry development trend and proposals. In the end, The report introduced Capacitor new project SWOT analysis Investment feasibility analysis investment return analysis and also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis on China Capacitor industry. In a word, it was a depth research report on China Capacitor industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Capacitor industry chain related technical experts and marketing engineers during Research Team survey and interviews.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179696



Table of Contents



Chapter One Capacitor Industry Overview



Chapter Two Capacitor International and China Market Analysis



Chapter Three Capacitor Development Environmental Analysis



Chapter Four Capacitor Development Policy and Plan



Chapter Five Capacitor Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure



Chapter Six 2009-2014 Capacitor Productions Supply Sales Demand

Market Status and Forecast



Chapter Seven Capacitor Key Manufacturers Analysis(Dongguan crown

kun Electronics Ltd., Sichuan Electronic Co., Ltd., Chi Po (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Qingdao Ti Dikai Electronics Co., Ltd., Dongguan Auster Electronics Co., Ltd., Putian PATTERSON Electronics Co., Ltd. Qingdao Fu Yuan Electronics Limited, New northeast Electric (Jinzhou) power Capacitor Co., Xiangfan City Wanzhou Electric manufacturing Co., Ltd., Zibo century Electronics Co., Ltd., Anhui copper Peak Electronics Co., LTD Leaguer)



Chapter Eight Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis



Chapter Nine Capacitor Marketing Channels Analysis



Chapter Ten Capacitor Industry Development Trend



Chapter Eleven Capacitor Industry Development Proposals



Chapter Twelve Capacitor New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis



Chapter Thirteen Global and China Capacitor Industry Research Conclusions

Tables and Figures



Global and China Wheat Gluten Industry 2013 Market Research Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-wheat-gluten-industry-2013-market-research-report



The report firstly introduced Wheat Gluten basic information included Wheat Gluten definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Wheat Gluten industry policy and plan, Wheat Gluten product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers Wheat Gluten capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers Wheat Gluten products customers application capacity market position company contact information etc company related information, then collect all these manufacturers data and listed Global and China Wheat Gluten capacity production capacity market share production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and then introduced Global and China Wheat Gluten 2009-2018 capacity production price cost profit production value gross margin etc information.



And also listed Wheat Gluten upstream raw materials equipments and down stream clients survey analysis and Wheat Gluten marketing channels industry development trend and proposals. In the end, The report introduced Wheat Gluten new project SWOT analysis Investment feasibility analysis investment return analysis and also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis on Global and China Wheat Gluten industry. In a word, it was a depth research report on Global and China Wheat Gluten industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Wheat Gluten industry chain related technical experts and marketing engineers during Research Team survey and interviews.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179674



Table of Contents



Chapter One Wheat Gluten Industry Overview



Chapter Two Wheat Gluten International and China Market Analysis



Chapter Three Wheat Gluten Development Environmental Analysis



Chapter Four Wheat Gluten Development Policy and Plan



Chapter Five Wheat Gluten Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure



Chapter Six 2009-2014 Wheat Gluten Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast



Chapter Seven Wheat Gluten Key Manufacturers Analysis



Chapter Eight Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis



Chapter Nine Wheat Gluten Marketing Channels Analysis



Chapter Ten Wheat Gluten Industry Development Trend



Chapter Eleven Wheat Gluten Industry Development Proposals



Chapter Twelve Wheat Gluten New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis



Chapter Thirteen Global and China Wheat Gluten Industry Research Conclusions

Tables and Figures



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://marketresearchreportsbiz.blogspot.com/