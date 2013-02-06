Global Location-Based Search and Advertising Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Location-based Search and Advertising market to grow at a CAGR of 49.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of location-based application-enabled mobile media. The Global Location-based Search and Advertising market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of location-based advertising by certain notable global brands. However, the increasing concern about privacy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-location-based-search-and-advertising-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Location-based Search and Advertising market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this market space are Foursquare Labs Inc. Jiepang API, Loopt Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AdMoove, ATandTMobility, BhartiAirtelLtd., BLIPSystemsA/S, ChalkBoard Pte Ltd., FranceTelecomSA, MTNGroupLtd., NavteqCorp., Placecast, PoyntCorp., ProximusMobilityLLC, QypeGmbH, ScanbuyInc., ShopkickInc., Taganode, TaptuLtd., TeleCommunicationSystemsInc., Telemap Ltd., TeleNav Inc., TomTom Inc., VodafoneGroupPLC, xAD Inc., and Xtify Inc.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160809



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Latest Reports:

Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160810

Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160197