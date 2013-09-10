Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Location Based Services (LBS) Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Location-based Service (LBS) market to grow at a CAGR of 35.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of GPS-enabled devices. The Global LBS market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of LBS across various industries. However, the increasing concern associated with personal data privacy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Location-based Service (LBS) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global LBS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Foursquare Labs Inc., Garmin Ltd., Navteq Corp., Telecommunication System Inc., TeleNav Inc., and TomTom N.V.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AdMoove, AT&T Mobility, Autonavi, Bafang, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Broadcom Corp., ChalkBoard Pte Ltd., Digu.com, Foursquare Lab Inc., France Telecom SA, Google Inc., Guantu, Jiepang Api, Kaikai.com, Loopt Inc., MiTac International Corp., MTN Group Ltd., Naviinfo, PDAger Technology, Placecast, Poynt Corp., Proximus Mobility LLC, Qieke.com, Qualcom Inc., Qype GmbH, Rogers Wireless Inc., Scanbuy Inc., Shopkick Inc., Sifang, SiRF Technology Inc., Skyhook Wireless Inc., Taganode, Taptu Ltd., Telemap Ltd., Tiros Technology, Verizon Communication Inc., VLD, Vodafone Group plc, xAD Inc., and Xtify Inc..

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Foursquare Labs Inc., Garmin Ltd., Navteq Corp., Telecommunication System Inc., TeleNav Inc., and TomTom N.V.; AdMoove, AT&T Mobility, Autonavi, Bafang, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Broadcom Corp., ChalkBoard Pte Ltd., Digu.com, Foursquare Lab Inc., France Telecom SA, Google Inc., Guantu, Jiepang Api, Kaikai.com, Loopt Inc., MiTac International Corp., MTN Group Ltd., Naviinfo, PDAger Technology, Placecast, Poynt Corp., Proximus Mobility LLC, Qieke.com, Qualcom Inc., Qype GmbH, Rogers Wireless Inc., Scanbuy Inc., Shopkick Inc., Sifang, SiRF Technology Inc., Skyhook Wireless Inc., Taganode, Taptu Ltd., Telemap Ltd., Tiros Technology, Verizon Communication Inc., VLD, Vodafone Group plc, xAD Inc., and Xtify Inc..



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