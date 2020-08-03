Global Logistics and Supply Chain Recruiters in Hong Kong – Supporting Hiring for Resilience, Innovation and Growth

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- For businesses across the Hong Kong region, in Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui, attracting and retaining the best talent remains a key challenge today. As leading global logistics and supply chain recruiters in Hong Kong, DSJ Global HK is able to provide essential support to enterprises looking to recruit for resilience, innovation and growth. We live in challenging times and the need to have the right people to steer a business forward is more pressing than it has ever been.



DSJ Global HK is redefining the recruitment experience for organisations across Asia and for talented candidates seeking a swift and streamlined way to make that next career-defining move. A high quality recruitment experience can pave the way for a positive and productive working relationship. As a result, the firm has worked to ensure that hiring is optimised, accelerated, and holds unlimited possibility for all those who partner with DSJ Global HK.



Supply chains are under pressure today, not just from circumstances such as the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic but as a result of the speed of change and innovation in the form of technology such as artificial intelligence and demand forecasting. Established in 2008, DSJ Global HK has grown with the global logistics and supply chain sector and worked with organisations and people across Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui in that time. An in-depth understanding of the market, locally and internationally, is combined with the passion and expertise of the firm's specialist consultants. DSJ Global HK also has extensive international reach – as part of the Phaidon International group the firm is the go-to recruitment partner for 70+ world leading companies.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global HK offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at DSJ Global HK. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the logistics and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Expertise at DSJ Global HK covers every part of the sector, including roles that require individuals who understand the complex, fragmented and dispersed nature of the modern supply chain and the way in which procurement has the potential to drive change. The team provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to meet need in all areas, from logistics to technical operations. From process management to plant engineers, the range of roles – and needs - is broad. As specialist recruiters to this exciting and evolving industry, DSJ Global HK is committed to providing the support and ideas that enable people and businesses to connect, to explore potential and to generate positive outcomes for all.



To find out more information about global logistics and supply chain recruiters in Hong Kong visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk/jobs/asia.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global HK: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is redefining how hiring is handled in the logistics and supply chain space, streamlining and simplifying essential processes. The firm has extensive regional reach and is part of an international network via the Phaidon International group.