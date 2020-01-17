Global Long Term Care Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- The report on Long Term Care Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023. According to the report the global long term care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2017 - 2023.



Long Term Care Market: Industry Insight



Older people continue to have ambitions to well-being and respect irrespective of declines in physical and mental capacity. Long-term care is a variety of services that help meet a person's health or personal care needs during a long period of time. LTC helps people to live, as independently as safely as possible when they can no longer perform everyday activities on their own. It is also useful for younger people with disabilities or illnesses that require long-term care.



Increasing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases also Driving the Market Growth



The rapidly growing aging population is a major growth factor in the LTC market. Furthermore, increasing disabilities among peoples across the globe and increasing government funding to LTC is also driving the growth of the market. The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases also driving the market growth of global long-term care. In addition, the longer life expectancies of geriatric peoples will provide wide opportunities to the market players.



Long Term Care Market: Segmentation



The global long-term care market is segmented on the basis of Service. The Service segments include home healthcare, hospice, nursing care and assisted living facilities. The home healthcare holds a large market share of the global long-term care market due to rising healthcare expenditure. This segment includes part-time medical services ordered by a physician for a specific condition. Hospice is the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing need for chronic care.



Long Term Care Market: Regional Insight



Among the geographic regions, North America dominates the global long-term care market. The high aging population and growing government funding to LTC are driving the growth of the market in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to the increasing number of people with cardiac disorders.



Long Term Care Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the industry participants of the global long-term care market are Home Instead Senior Care, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Kindred Healthcare, Senior Care Centers of America, Gentiva Health Services, Inc., EXTENDICARE, Atria Senior Living, Inc., Emeritus Corporation, Sunrise Senior Living, Inc., and Brookdale Senior Living Solutions among the others.



The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The breast reconstruction market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the long term care market.