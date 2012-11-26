Global Long-Term Care Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Long-term Care market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the new healthcare reforms. The Global Long-term Care market has also been witnessing the increasing use of cash-for-care schemes. However, the insufficient reimbursement could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Long-term Care Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Long-term Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Extendicare Health Services Inc., Genesis HealthCare LLC., Gentiva Health Services, Inc., HCR ManorCare, Inc., Kindred Healthcare, Inc., and Sun Healthcare Group Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Apria Healthcare, Brookdale Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, Synergy Home Health Care Inc., and Signature Health Services LLC.



