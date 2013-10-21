Global Low Emission Vehicle Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: Now Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- A hybrid vehicle is the combination of traditional engines and electric vehicles. They use features of both traditional and electric systems to reduce the emission levels of gases. Traditional engines, which run on fuels such as diesel and gasoline, are scarce and they emit a variety of gases such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, etc. Currently, the market is dominated by traditional engine based vehicles with several manufacturers and suppliers, which has resulted in faster consumption of fossil fuels and increased emission levels. Regulatory bodies and auto manufacturers are trying to develop a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) which will work as an alternate to fossil fuel based vehicles, which is expected to aid in market growth.



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The low emission vehicle market is segmented based on level of hybridization as follows,



- Full Hybrid Electric Vehicle (FHEV)

- Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV)

- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

- Pure Electric Vehicle (EV or BEV)



Full hybrid electric vehicles are expected to remain market leaders, due to increased awareness of emission levels as well as government restraints. It is expected that the market for FHEVs and BEVs will grow at a faster pace.



There are a variety of batteries used in low emission vehicles, such as,



- Lead Acid Battery

- Nickel Cadmium Battery

- Metal Hydride Battery

- Lithium Ion Battery



The global increase in fuel prices, government restraints on emission levels, availability of FHEVs, and continuous technology improvement are the drivers for this market. Lack of funds for research, lack of resources, high initial vehicle costs are a few restraints. Some of major players in this industry are Honda, Ford Motors, Honeywell International Inc, KIA Motors, General Motors, ISUZU motors, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Renault, Toyota, and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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