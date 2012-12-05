Global Low-End Mechanical Computer-Aided Design Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Low-end Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) market to grow at a CAGR of 11.65 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for low-end MCAD from developing countries. The Global Low-end MCAD market has also been witnessing the development of integrated low-end MCAD software. However, the decline in the vendors' profit margins could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Low-end Mechanical Computer-aided Design (MCAD) Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Low-end MCAD market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Parametric Technology Corp., and Siemens PLM Software Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are: Delcam plc, ESI Group, Geometric Ltd., and MSC Software Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



